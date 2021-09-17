Coronavirus News: Fauci: 'Unlikely' to eradicate COVID-19 | PHOTOS: 660,000 white flags on National Mall | Va. Vaccine QR Codes | Latest cases in DC region
Montgomery Co. schools will have outdoor homecomings

Luke Lukert | llukert@wtop.com

September 17, 2021, 7:49 AM

Students in Montgomery County, Maryland, will still get a homecoming dance — but it may be outside.

The school system said it will be switching up traditions because of the ever-evolving coronavirus pandemic.

Montgomery County Public Schools said more of its homecoming activities will be pushed outside, trading in a traditional gym-set homecoming dance with dancing inside a football stadium or school courtyard.

No music or dancing is allowed in an indoor setting and schools are discouraged from using tents.

Some other changes that students might see are earlier homecoming dances. Schools have been told to consider earlier start and end times for dances so they can take advantage of daylight hours. No guests outside of county schools students will be allowed to attend as well, according to the school system.

And with having an outdoor dance, weather may become a factor. Rain dates for homecoming dances will likely be scheduled by each school.

Dances will not be the only events that will head outdoors. Montgomery County Public Schools said that pep rallies and other events should move outdoors as well.

These recommendations come from the school system’s Homecoming Innovation Committee. In August, the committee comprised of students, staff and public health officials outlined the modifications for homecoming weeks.

It provided “alternative activities” that have been shared with schools too.

Homecoming weeks for Montgomery County Public Schools will stretch from late September through October.

In nearby Charles County, the school system canceled homecoming dances all together, opting to hold dances later in the school year.

