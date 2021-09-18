Coronavirus News: COVID-19 tests getting hard to find | Panel says boosters only for seniors, high-risk | Montgomery Co. outdoor homecomings | Latest cases in DC region
MS-13 gang member sentenced to 35 years in Maryland slaying

The Associated Press

September 18, 2021, 3:02 PM

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — A 23-year-old Maryland man has been sentenced to 35 years in federal prison for his role in a violent street gang prosecutors said preyed on the Hispanic community in Annapolis over a two-year period.

The Capital Gazette reports that Moises Alexis Reyes-Canales was sentenced Friday in U.S. District Court. He pleaded guilty in May to conspiracy to participate in a racketeering enterprise as part of MS-13 gang activities.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office said Reyes-Canales admitted that he participated in the murder of a suspected rival gang member and conspired and attempted to murder two victims in Annapolis.

He admitted being a member of MS-13 since March 11, 2016.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

