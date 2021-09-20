Anne Arundel Police searching for missing siblings

On Sunday, police in Anne Arundel County asked for help locating two Maryland children who may have run away.

Police said that two siblings, Kahmora and Osiris Lively, ran away from Annapolis Middle School on Friday, Sept. 17.

The department included that it still believed the pair to be in the Annapolis area.

#MissingChildren On September 17, 2021 the two juvenile siblings pictured (Kahmora Lively and Osiris Lively) ran away from Annapolis Middle School. The two are believed to still be in the Annapolis area. Anyone with any information is asked to call 410-222-8610. pic.twitter.com/5Bjg2ofTIC — Anne Arundel Police (@AACOPD) September 19, 2021

Police ask that anyone with information that could help locate these two children call 410-222-8610.