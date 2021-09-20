Coronavirus News: Surge making it harder to find tests | Loosing friends over COVID-19 vaccine | Fauci: 'Unlikely' to eradicate COVID | Latest cases in DC region
Anne Arundel Police searching for missing siblings

Ivy Lyons | ilyons@wtop.com

September 20, 2021, 3:35 AM

On Sunday, police in Anne Arundel County asked for help locating two Maryland children who may have run away.

Police said that two siblings, Kahmora and Osiris Lively, ran away from Annapolis Middle School on Friday, Sept. 17.

The department included that it still believed the pair to be in the Annapolis area.

Police ask that anyone with information that could help locate these two children call 410-222-8610.

