Anne Arundel Co. teen’s ‘suspicious’ gun death investigated as homicide

Police in Anne Arundel County, Maryland, say they are investigating the shooting death of a teen Friday afternoon as a homicide.

Police were called to the 400 block of Captains Circle in Annapolis at 4:24 p.m. Friday for the report of a death and discovered 17-year-old Christian Parada, of Annapolis, with a gunshot wound. The teen was pronounced dead at the scene.

In a news release, police called it a “suspicious death” and are investigating it as a homicide, but did not share any further information.

“This is an active and fluid investigation,” the police department said in a news release and urged anyone with information to contact detectives at 410-260-3439.

Tipsters can also contact Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP to submit an anonymous tip. There is a $2,000 reward.

Below is a map showing the approximate location of the teen’s death: