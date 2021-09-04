Annapolis organization helping those affected by Wednesday’s tornado

An organization based out of Annapolis, Maryland, is one of several helping those who were affected by the tornado that tore through earlier this week.

Deloris Bullock, executive director of Blessed in Tech Ministries, said that the state’s office of emergency management reached out to them to ask for help in coordinating a relief effort following the tornado in Anne Arundel County on Wednesday.

“We’re collecting funds so that we can give gift cards to those that have been affected by the tornado that ripped through Annapolis,” Bullock said.

The organization is asking people to donate more funds to be able to give gift cards to people who need them. Bullock also said not only did the storm leave behind debris and structural damage, but now some people may face food insecurity issues.

“We have lots of residents that lost power, that lost all of their food in their refrigerators,” Bullock said.

Bullock also pointed to the damages businesses faced and said that it will cause a loss of income.

“So we’re talking about not only loss of businesses, but loss of income while these business are closed so the need is great for our residents that have been affected,” Bullock said.

Bullock said they will also be asking the Anne Arundel Food Bank to help with their efforts.

Those who want to donate, can visit the Annapolis Tornado Fund online.