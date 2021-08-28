CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Loudoun Co. schools require vaccines | DC teachers worry schools aren't ready | Lawmakers want Hogan to vote on masks in schools | DC-area vaccine numbers | Local transmission maps
Home » Anne Arundel County, MD News » Pa. man charged with…

Pa. man charged with murder for deadly stabbing in Anne Arundel Co.

Vivian Medithi | vmedithi@wtop.com

August 28, 2021, 8:06 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

One man is dead and another in jail following an apparent stabbing in the early hours of Saturday morning in Severn, Maryland.

Dominique Lewis, 26, of Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, was arrested and charged with first- and second-degree murder.

Anne Arundel County Police said they responded to a domestic dispute at 2:30 a.m. Saturday morning at the 7000 block of Periwinkle Way in Severn. Upon arrival, they found an unresponsive man lying in the street suffering from what appeared to be stab wounds.

The Anne Arundel County Fire Department pronounced the victim, 35-year-old Eddie Dawson Jr. of Odenton, Maryland, dead at the scene.

Homicide detectives learned that Dawson was in the area to confront an ex-girlfriend and her current boyfriend, Lewis. The argument then escalated into a deadly assault.

Police believe the victim was stabbed to death, but the medical examiner has yet to issue a formal ruling on the cause of death.

Anne Arundel County police say despite the arrest, their investigation remains active and ongoing. Individuals with relevant information can reach the Anne Arundel County Police Department Homicide Unit at 410-222-4700.

Vivian Medithi

Vivian Medithi is digital writer/editor. Vivian has been with WTOP since 2019.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2021 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

For federal managers, new vaccine and testing policy brings anxiety — and more unanswered questions

Biden formally announces plans to give employees a federal pay raise in 2022

Another cyber executive order deadline looming for agencies

TSP satisfaction remains high, but participants have ideas on how it can improve

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up