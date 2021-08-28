Pa. man charged with murder for deadly stabbing in Anne Arundel Co.

One man is dead and another in jail following an apparent stabbing in the early hours of Saturday morning in Severn, Maryland.

Dominique Lewis, 26, of Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, was arrested and charged with first- and second-degree murder.

Anne Arundel County Police said they responded to a domestic dispute at 2:30 a.m. Saturday morning at the 7000 block of Periwinkle Way in Severn. Upon arrival, they found an unresponsive man lying in the street suffering from what appeared to be stab wounds.

The Anne Arundel County Fire Department pronounced the victim, 35-year-old Eddie Dawson Jr. of Odenton, Maryland, dead at the scene.

Homicide detectives learned that Dawson was in the area to confront an ex-girlfriend and her current boyfriend, Lewis. The argument then escalated into a deadly assault.

Police believe the victim was stabbed to death, but the medical examiner has yet to issue a formal ruling on the cause of death.

Anne Arundel County police say despite the arrest, their investigation remains active and ongoing. Individuals with relevant information can reach the Anne Arundel County Police Department Homicide Unit at 410-222-4700.