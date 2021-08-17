CORONAVIRUS NEWS : What do we know about boosters? | Loudoun Co. official stresses importance of vaccination | Metro to require employees to get vaccinated or tested | DC-region case numbers
Home » Anne Arundel County, MD News » In Annapolis, Van Hollen…

In Annapolis, Van Hollen pushes bill to make polluters pay for flood mitigation

Valerie Bonk | vbonk@wtop.com

August 17, 2021, 6:32 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM
Mayor Gavin Buckley, Sen. Chris Van Hollen and Anne Arundel County Executive Steuart Pittman speak at a news conference on flood mitigation planning in downtown Annapolis.

WTOP/Valerie Bonk
Annapolis City Mayor Gavin Buckley and Sen. Chris Van Hollen discuss flood mitigation plans in Annapolis on Tuesday.

WTOP/Valerie Bonk
The flood mitigation planning board at a news conference in downtown Annapolis on Tuesday.

WTOP/Valerie Bonk
Mayor Gavin Buckley, Sen. Chris Van Hollen and Anne Arundel County Executive Steuart Pittman walk through the parking lot and City Dock.

WTOP/Valerie Bonk
Mayor Gavin Buckley, Sen. Chris Van Hollen and Anne Arundel County Executive Steuart Pittman speak at a news conference on flood mitigation planning in downtown Annapolis.

WTOP/Valerie Bonk
(1/5)

Annapolis, Maryland, has projects to help with flooding in its downtown area, but the city needs money to put them in place. U.S. Sen. Chris Van Hollen visited on Tuesday to promote a bill in Congress that aims to make polluters pay for such construction.

Annapolis Mayor Gavin Buckley said the city has an almost $60 million plan to create a parking garage up the road to relocate parking for the area and raise the City Dock about 6 feet.

“We have to have other tools in our toolbox that we can help to raise the huge amounts of money that it’s going to cost to protect our municipalities,” Buckley said. “Most municipalities know that we are having to fortify; we are having to do things that we wouldn’t have to do if the sea level wasn’t rising.”

Ryan Lamy, owner of Pip’s Dock Street Dogs, said at Tuesday’s event that his restaurant has also been impacted.

“We’re at a low point on the street right here, so we’re one of the first ones that would get flooded out,” said Lamy.

Lamy said sump pumps installed about two years ago are helping, but the area still sees massive flooding with major storms.

“In the restaurant industry, when you lose thousands of dollars a month, that’s hard to regain,” Lamy said.

Van Hollen said the money for this project, and others in the area, could come from a bill that would make major polluters pay for such projects.

“Those companies that contributed most to spewing greenhouse gases into the atmosphere and causing the impacts of climate change, they should have to share in the cost of the cleanup,” Van Hollen said.

The Polluters Pay Climate Fund Act would tax up to 30 companies that have each contributed at least 0.05% of total carbon dioxide and methane gas emissions between 2000 and 2019. 

“It would create a $500 billion fund … and we would assess a fee on the worst polluters,” Van Hollen said.

It would accumulate money over the next 10 years and also tax foreign companies that work in the United States.

Valerie Bonk

Valerie Bonk started working at WTOP in 2016 and has lived in Howard County, Maryland, her entire life. She's thrilled to be a reporter for WTOP telling stories on air. She works as both a television and radio reporter in the Maryland and D.C. areas. 

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2021 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Money, momentum give new GSA administrator a rare opportunity

Agencies get another tool for recruiting and hiring student interns, OPM says

Former intelligence employees lose legal battle over scope of prepublication reviews

Former OFPP administrators say new nominee must do these things to succeed

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up