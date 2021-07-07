Coronavirus News: Mask policy in gov't buildings update | Federal prisoners face uncertain future | Pfizer to seek OK for 3rd dose | Track the DC area's vaccine rollout
Van stolen with 5 kids inside in Glen Burnie, children found nearby

The Associated Press

July 7, 2021, 1:11 PM

Police in Maryland say a van was stolen from a grocery store parking lot with five children inside, but they were soon found nearby.

Anne Arundel County police said in a news release that officers responded to a Giant Food Store in Glen Burnie around 11 p.m.

Monday after a caller reported that someone stole their Honda Odyssey van with their five children inside.

After a brief search, police say the children were found unattended about a mile away.

The stolen van has not been found.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Tags:

glen burnie

