Van stolen with 5 kids inside in Glen Burnie, children found nearby

Police in Maryland say a van was stolen from a grocery store parking lot with five children inside, but they were soon found nearby.

Anne Arundel County police said in a news release that officers responded to a Giant Food Store in Glen Burnie around 11 p.m.

Monday after a caller reported that someone stole their Honda Odyssey van with their five children inside.

After a brief search, police say the children were found unattended about a mile away.

The stolen van has not been found.

