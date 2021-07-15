Coronavirus News: Montgomery Co. protecting renters | Honoring 'Harbor Heroes' | Washington Monument reopens | How many vaccinated in DMV?
Home » Anne Arundel County, MD News » Police: Newborn left in…

Police: Newborn left in Glen Burnie wooded area, mother found

The Associated Press

July 15, 2021, 12:44 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Anne Arundel County police say an abandoned newborn girl was found in a wooded area in Glen Burnie early Wednesday.

Officers responded to Greenway Road after receiving a report that a newborn had been left there and police say she was taken to a hospital for care.

County police spokesman Marc Limansky told The Capital Gazette that the unclothed baby’s umbilical cord was still attached. The infant was suffering from some injuries after being in contact with some bushes, but he says she is expected to survive.

Police said Thursday that the mother of the child was identified and given medical treatment and access to crisis intervention. The infant is healthy and doing well.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Biden's Census nominee promises independence, transparency

VA scraps original EHR deployment plan after strategic review details widespread challenges

How agencies are tackling Biden's new diversity and inclusion order

USPS IG warns 10-year plan may not save as much money as agency projects

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up