Police: Newborn left in Glen Burnie wooded area, mother found

Anne Arundel County police say an abandoned newborn girl was found in a wooded area in Glen Burnie early Wednesday.

Officers responded to Greenway Road after receiving a report that a newborn had been left there and police say she was taken to a hospital for care.

County police spokesman Marc Limansky told The Capital Gazette that the unclothed baby’s umbilical cord was still attached. The infant was suffering from some injuries after being in contact with some bushes, but he says she is expected to survive.

Police said Thursday that the mother of the child was identified and given medical treatment and access to crisis intervention. The infant is healthy and doing well.

