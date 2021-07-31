Md. man charged with 1st-degree murder in death of his mother

An Anne Arundel County, Maryland, man was charged with murder Saturday after police said he killed his mother, hid her body, stole her car and fled to Leesburg.

An Anne Arundel County, Maryland, man was charged with murder Saturday after police said he killed his mother, hid her body, stole her car and fled to Leesburg, Virginia, earlier in the week.

Anne Arundel County police said they showed up to a home in the 6300 block of Tracys Landing on Sunday and found 58-year-old Juanita Koilpillai dead with what police called “multiple sharp force injuries.”

The next day, police found Koilpillai’s car in Leesburg and identified her son, 23-year-old Andrew Beavers as a person of interest. Police said he had a fresh laceration on his hand and wouldn’t explain how he got the wound.

After searching the car, police found the suspected murder weapon and said analysis of the weapon found both Koilpillai’s and Beavers’ DNA. Beavers was arrested Saturday morning in Leesburg and charged with first- and second-degree-murder.

Police said Beavers lived in the Tracys Landing home with his mother and that after killing her, he hid her body outside the home and drove to Leesburg in her car.

Beavers is being held in Loudoun County pending extradition back to Anne Arundel County.