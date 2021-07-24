2020 Olympics: Osterman pitches US softball over Mexico 2-0 for 3-0 start | Meet the DC-area 2020 Olympians | Profile: Kat Holmes | Profile: Farrah Hall | When to watch Katie Ledecky
Car crashes into home, killing Maryland man

The Associated Press

July 24, 2021, 8:25 PM

BROOKLYN PARK, Md. (AP) — Police say a man suspected of driving under the influence crashed into a Maryland home early Saturday morning, killing a 68-year-old.

News outlets report the collision happened around 3 a.m. Saturday in Brooklyn Park when the driver failed to stop at a stop sign, jumped a curb and crashed into a home occupied by Gerald Patrick Keogh Jr.

Anne Arundel County police say Keogh became trapped between the car and damaged interior walls until emergency crews arrived and extricated him. He was taken to a Baltimore hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The driver is facing numerous charges.

