Car crashes into home, killing Maryland man

BROOKLYN PARK, Md. (AP) — Police say a man suspected of driving under the influence crashed into a Maryland home early Saturday morning, killing a 68-year-old.

News outlets report the collision happened around 3 a.m. Saturday in Brooklyn Park when the driver failed to stop at a stop sign, jumped a curb and crashed into a home occupied by Gerald Patrick Keogh Jr.

Anne Arundel County police say Keogh became trapped between the car and damaged interior walls until emergency crews arrived and extricated him. He was taken to a Baltimore hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The driver is facing numerous charges.

