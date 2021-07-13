Car crash on US-50 kills 1, causes traffic backup

A single car crash killed one person and temporarily closed off traffic on both directions of U.S. Route 50 in Anne Arundel County, Maryland, Tuesday evening.

The crash happened just before 10 p.m. when a car drove off the road near the Interstate 97 exit ramp in Annapolis, according to Maryland State Police.

Police say one person died while two others were transported to the hospital.

The disabled vehicle and rescue crews blocked the eastbound side of the highway, while a medical transport helicopter landed on the westbound lanes. Traffic was stopped for over 30 minutes on both sides.

Westbound lanes were reopened before 10:30 p.m. after the helicopter left the scene.

Police remain at the scene, investigating the crash. The WTOP Traffic Center says all eastbound traffic is being diverted to Maryland Route 424 at Davidsonville Road.

Below is a map of where the crash occurred.

