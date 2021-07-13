Coronavirus News: US cases rising again | Md. unemployment benefits to continue | Gov. Northam provides relief to Va. businesses | How many vaccinated in DMV?
Car crash on US-50 kills 1, causes traffic backup

Laura Spitalniak | lspitalniak@wtop.com

July 13, 2021, 11:14 PM

A single car crash killed one person and temporarily closed off traffic on both directions of U.S. Route 50 in Anne Arundel County, Maryland, Tuesday evening.

The crash happened just before 10 p.m. when a car drove off the road near the Interstate 97 exit ramp in Annapolis, according to Maryland State Police.

Police say one person died while two others were transported to the hospital.

The disabled vehicle and rescue crews blocked the eastbound side of the highway, while a medical transport helicopter landed on the westbound lanes. Traffic was stopped for over 30 minutes on both sides.

Westbound lanes were reopened before 10:30 p.m. after the helicopter left the scene.

Police remain at the scene, investigating the crash. The WTOP Traffic Center says all eastbound traffic is being diverted to Maryland Route 424 at Davidsonville Road.

Below is a map of where the crash occurred.

This is breaking news. Stay with WTOP for the latest. 

Laura Spitalniak

Laura Spitalniak joined the WTOP edit desk at the beginning of 2020. She previously worked at WAMU, ABC News and CBS News. She is a graduate of the Philip Merrill College of Journalism and the daughter of a librarian.

