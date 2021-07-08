2020 Olympics: Today's Olympic schedule | Latest results from Tokyo | Md. native Zaferes wins bronze medal in triathlon | Biles, USA eye third consecutive gold medal
8-year-old girl in critical condition after Anne Arundel Co. crash

Will Vitka | wvitka@wtop.com

July 27, 2021, 8:31 AM

An 8-year-old girl is in critical condition after a crash Monday evening in Anne Arundel County, Maryland, police said.

According to a news release, officers responded to the scene of a crash shortly before 8 p.m. on Southern Maryland Boulevard, near Talbot Road, in Lothian.

Police said a Honda Accord was traveling north when the driver lost control and started sliding sideways, striking a utility pole and then a tree.

The 8-year-old girl in the rear passenger seat was trapped and had to be extracted. She is in critical condition, according to a police statement.

A 5-year-old boy sitting behind the driver was ejected from the car. He is in serious condition.

Both children were taken to Children’s National Hospital in D.C.

The driver, a 55-year-old woman from Harwood, is in serious condition.

The crash remains under investigation.

Below is a map of the area:

Will Vitka

William Vitka is a Digital Editor and reporter for WTOP.com. He's been in the news industry for over a decade. Before joining WTOP, he worked for CBS News, Stuff Magazine, The New York Post and wrote a variety of books—about a dozen of them, with more to come.

