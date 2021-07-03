2020 Olympics: US men's basketball loses to France | Swimmer Chase Kalisz wins first US gold | Sunday gold medal roundup | Meet the DC region's Olympians
3 dead after SUV spins out of control, hits tree in Anne Arundel County

Valerie Bonk | vbonk@wtop.com

July 25, 2021, 3:28 PM

Police say three people are dead after an SUV struck a tree in Anne Arundel County, Maryland, late Saturday night.

Anne Arundel County Police said an off-duty officer saw it happen around 10:30 p.m.

An SUV traveling westbound on Route 100 was approaching the exit for Route 10 in Pasadena, Maryland, at an excessive speed when it left the roadway and began to spin, police said.

The tires of the SUV then “dug into the ground” and it started to overturn and struck a tree, according to police.

The uprooted tree fell on top of the passenger section of the vehicle, police said.

Police say the officer that witnessed it stopped to help while calling for assistance.

The three people in the vehicle were extracted from the SUV and were pronounced dead at the scene, police said. They were transported to the Maryland Office of the Chief Medical Examiner for autopsies.

Police say the primary causes of the crash appear to be failure to stay in a lane and driving at an excessive speed.

Other causes are pending toxicology results, police said.

Valerie Bonk

Valerie Bonk started working at WTOP in 2016 and has lived in Howard County, Maryland, her entire life. She's thrilled to be a reporter for WTOP telling stories on air. She works as both a television and radio reporter in the Maryland and D.C. areas. 

