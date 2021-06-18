US Park Police officer injured after being struck on BW Parkway

A U.S. Park Police officer is in the hospital after being struck by a vehicle Friday morning.

A Park Police spokesperson said it happened while the officer was on the scene of a minor car crash on the southbound lanes of the Baltimore-Washington Parkway near Route 50 at around 11:30 a.m.

The driver fled the scene going northbound on the BW Parkway near Route 100.

The officer was taken to a local hospital with minor injuries.

Maryland State Police and Anne Arundel County police have joined the search for the driver.

A description of the striking vehicle was not provided.