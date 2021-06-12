CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Health trends during the pandemic | Montgomery Co. animal services to resume full operations | How many vaccinated in DMV?
Rededication planned for Maryland lynching memorial

The Associated Press

June 12, 2021, 10:27 AM

A rededication ceremony is planned for a Maryland lynching memorial marker that was damaged in an accident.

The organization Connecting the Dots posted on Facebook that work began Thursday to install the marker at the Severna Park Library.

The group posted photos showing volunteers preparing a foundation in the soil for the marker. The group said that a rededication ceremony is scheduled for Tuesday evening. A discussion on slavery and its legacy of racism is scheduled for afterward.

