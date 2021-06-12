Rededication planned for Maryland lynching memorial

A rededication ceremony is planned for a Maryland lynching memorial marker that was damaged in an accident.

The organization Connecting the Dots posted on Facebook that work began Thursday to install the marker at the Severna Park Library.

The group posted photos showing volunteers preparing a foundation in the soil for the marker. The group said that a rededication ceremony is scheduled for Tuesday evening. A discussion on slavery and its legacy of racism is scheduled for afterward.

