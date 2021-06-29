Naval Academy in Annapolis to reopen for public visits

The academy will allow for public visits and resume normal access procedures on Friday morning, according to a news release, coming a day after Maryland is set to end its state of emergency due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The U.S. Naval Academy in Annapolis, Maryland, is reopening its doors to the general public on Friday morning.

The academy will allow for public visits and resume normal access procedures on Friday morning, according to a news release, coming a day after Maryland is set to end its state of emergency due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Under HPCON A, the Naval Academy will retain what it refers to as basic health safety guidelines, which will still require unvaccinated people to wear a mask and practice social distancing.

“It affords us the ability to return to a close-to-normal operations status,” the academy said.

Visitors will be able to access the installation between sunrise and 7 p.m. but must present valid government identification, or U.S. or foreign passport, to enter.

Anyone under the age of 18 without identification can access the area with an adult who has a viable form of ID.

The academy is reminding visitors that surrounding retail businesses are not fully staffed, and may not be for weeks.

It also said that it will take time for staff to come back and “become reacquainted and retrained.”

“The U.S. Naval Academy is excited to host visitors and asks that everyone remain patient as we increase our staffing levels to better serve you,” the release said.

Members of the public can check online for parking guidance and accessibility information.