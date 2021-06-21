CORONAVIRUS: No new COVID-19 deaths reported in Md. | Elder-care COVID-19 rules under fire | mRNA technology alters vaccines
Man in Annapolis homicide victim’s car leads police on chase on US 50

Julie Gallagher | jgallagher@wtop.com

June 21, 2021, 5:38 AM

The driver involved in a crash that stopped traffic on westbound U.S. Route 50 for two hours Saturday night is a person of interest in the death of a Maryland woman.

Annapolis police said they found 39-year-old Erica Bonora of Annapolis dead inside an apartment on the 1000 block of Spa Road while conducting a welfare check at 2:48 p.m. on Saturday.

While investigating the scene, officers learned Bonora’s car, a 2011 Nissan SUV, was missing. It was spotted hours later in the area of Spa Road and Forest Drive with one occupant, who attempted to flee from law enforcement in the vehicle.

The driver of the stolen car led police on a miles-long chase down Route 50 before crashing into a tractor-trailer around 7 p.m. before Martin Luther King Jr. Highway, in neighboring Prince George’s County.

They were transported to a hospital for treatment and are considered a person of interest in Bonora’s death.

In a news release detailing the crash, Annapolis police said the investigation remained “active and fluid.” Anyone with information is urged to contact detectives at 410-260-3439; tips can be submitted anonymously at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

