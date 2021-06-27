Coronavirus News: The US regions most worrying experts | When COVID relief measures expire | Track the DC area's vaccine rollout
Home » Anne Arundel County, MD News » Annapolis to dedicate memorial…

Annapolis to dedicate memorial to 5 killed in newsroom shooting

The Associated Press

June 27, 2021, 1:14 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Maryland’s capital city is dedicating a memorial on Monday honoring the five newspaper employees killed in a gunman’s deadly attack on the Capital Gazette newsroom three years ago.

The Capital Gazette reports that streets in downtown Annapolis will be closed as the city dedicates the “Guardians of the First Amendment” memorial in a park.

On Tuesday, a jury is scheduled to hear opening statements for the second phase of a trial for Jarrod Ramos to determine whether he is criminally responsible due to his mental health.

The 41-year-old Ramos pleaded guilty in 2019 to all 23 counts against him in the attack, but he has pleaded that he is not criminally responsible due to mental illness.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

House lawmakers tell USPS to postpone mail rate hike to January 2022

Congress skeptical VA has the capacity to manage EHR, growing technology to-do list

Air Mobility Command learns to provide support ‘at the speed of data’

Security clearance software 're-baselined' after schedule slips

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up