Annapolis to dedicate memorial to 5 killed in newsroom shooting

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Maryland’s capital city is dedicating a memorial on Monday honoring the five newspaper employees killed in a gunman’s deadly attack on the Capital Gazette newsroom three years ago.

The Capital Gazette reports that streets in downtown Annapolis will be closed as the city dedicates the “Guardians of the First Amendment” memorial in a park.

On Tuesday, a jury is scheduled to hear opening statements for the second phase of a trial for Jarrod Ramos to determine whether he is criminally responsible due to his mental health.

The 41-year-old Ramos pleaded guilty in 2019 to all 23 counts against him in the attack, but he has pleaded that he is not criminally responsible due to mental illness.

