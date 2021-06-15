FATHER'S DAY : Father's Day Guide | DC heat emergency on Father's day | Gifts & meals for dad | Clinician's advice on coping with death of a father | Wine ideas for dad
Anne Arundel Co. hires 1st director of equity, diversity and inclusion

Jack Pointer | jpointer@wtop.com

June 15, 2021, 2:42 PM

Anne Arundel County, Maryland, has hired its first-ever director of equity, diversity and inclusion.

Richard H. “Pete” Hill is a Glen Burnie resident who worked most recently as the National Weather Service’s equal opportunity and diversity management director. Before that, the 21-year Army veteran did related work for the National Labor Relations Board and the Department of Homeland Security.

His work will begin with developing an EDI strategy that serves as a road map for a governmentwide equity-action plan, according to the county.

“He brings a thoughtful and historically informed perspective to this work,” County Executive Steuart Pittman said in a statement, “and I know he will be a vital resource for all of our agencies and external partners.”

As Hill puts it, his diversity work was once all about counting people.

“Now I realize the focus should be making people count,” he said in a statement.

Hill was hired after an interview process that involved elected officials, county staff and such community organizations as the NAACP and Annapolis Pride.

The county has already formed an EDI work group that will help guide the county’s new initiatives.

Hill’s first day on the job will be Monday.

