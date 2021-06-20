$20K reward offered after Midshipman’s mom killed by stray bullets in Annapolis

Authorities are offering a $20,000 reward after a Midshipman's mother was killed by stray bullets while sitting on the patio area of a hotel in Annapolis, Maryland.

Michelle Cummings, 57, of Houston, was in the city to bring her son to the Naval Academy.

ATF joins @AnnapolisPD @FBIBaltimore to announce combined $20,000 reward for info leading to arrest in the murder of Michelle Cummings, a mother who came to Annapolis to bring her son to the Naval Academy but was killed by random gunfire. Call 410-260-3429 https://t.co/6wd683Kw13 — ATF Baltimore (@ATFBaltimore) June 30, 2021

Annapolis Police Chief Edward Jackson said she was struck by bullets more than once. Nothing in her background suggested that she was the target, he added.

“She was here to bring her son,” Jackson said.

The academy said Cummings was the mother of an incoming freshman for the class of 2025, Leonard Cummings III.

“As members of our Naval Academy family, we will do all that we can to support Leonard, his father and the entire Cummings family during this unfathomable time,” Vice Adm. Sean Buck, academy superintendent, said in a statement.

Jackson said that Leonard Cummings III was also a prospect for the school’s football team.

Cummings was with her husband and another couple when she was shot.

Jackson said there was a separate assault that happened on Pleasant Street, where several shots were fired on a parked car that had two people in it. The two people in the car were not struck.

The ATF said that if you have information, call 410-260-3429.

Below is the area where it happened.

WTOP’s Abigail Constantino contributed to this report.