CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Most deaths now among unvaccinated | Fauci: 'It's almost like it's going to be two Americas' | Track the DC region's vaccine progress
Home » Anne Arundel County, MD News » $20K reward offered after…

$20K reward offered after Midshipman’s mom killed by stray bullets in Annapolis

Will Vitka | wvitka@wtop.com

June 30, 2021, 3:48 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Authorities are offering a $20,000 reward after a Midshipman’s mother was killed by stray bullets while sitting on the patio area of a hotel in Annapolis, Maryland.

Michelle Cummings, 57, of Houston, was in the city to bring her son to the Naval Academy.

Annapolis Police Chief Edward Jackson said she was struck by bullets more than once. Nothing in her background suggested that she was the target, he added.

“She was here to bring her son,” Jackson said.

The academy said Cummings was the mother of an incoming freshman for the class of 2025, Leonard Cummings III.

“As members of our Naval Academy family, we will do all that we can to support Leonard, his father and the entire Cummings family during this unfathomable time,” Vice Adm. Sean Buck, academy superintendent, said in a statement.

Jackson said that Leonard Cummings III was also a prospect for the school’s football team.

Cummings was with her husband and another couple when she was shot.

Jackson said there was a separate assault that happened on Pleasant Street, where several shots were fired on a parked car that had two people in it. The two people in the car were not struck.

The ATF said that if you have information, call 410-260-3429.

Below is the area where it happened.

WTOP’s Abigail Constantino contributed to this report.

Will Vitka

William Vitka is a Digital Editor and reporter for WTOP.com. He's been in the news industry for over a decade. Before joining WTOP, he worked for CBS News, Stuff Magazine, The New York Post and wrote a variety of books—about a dozen of them, with more to come.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2021 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Cyber EO's software 'ingredients' initiative moves toward initial publication

USPS 'put its thumb on the scale' awarding delivery vehicle contract, vendor tells court

House committee advances new whistleblower protections for federal employees

OMB plummets in Best Places to Work rankings

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up