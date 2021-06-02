2 dead, 2 injured following crash in Anne Arundel Co.

A man and woman are dead and two others are seriously injured following a wrong-way crash in Severn, Maryland, on Sunday afternoon.

Anne Arundel County Police said 46-year-old David Wolcott lost control of a 2003 Honda S2000 and went head-on into a 2000 Chevrolet Suburban on Telegraph Road near Buckingham Place at approximately 2 p.m Sunday.

The Suburban burst into flames upon impact.

David Wolcott and the Honda passenger, 46-year-old Heather Wolcott, died at the scene.

Paramedics took the driver and passenger of the Suburban — Donald and Lisa Callahan — to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police are awaiting a toxicology report to see whether drugs or alcohol played a role in the deadly crash.