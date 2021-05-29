MEMORIAL DAY: Most COVID-19 restrictions in DC region now gone | Memorial Day travel underway | Arlington National Cemetery ready for weekend | What's open, what's closed | Beach Guide
Home » Anne Arundel County, MD News » Midshipman who had faced…

Midshipman who had faced expulsion for tweets graduates

The Associated Press

May 29, 2021, 8:45 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — A midshipman who had faced expulsion over social media posts critical of racial-justice protests has graduated from the Naval Academy and been commissioned as an ensign.

Chase Standage graduated Friday in Annapolis. The Capital reports that Standage, will be assigned to Pensacola, Florida for flight training.

The academy imposed disciplinary measures against Standage after a string of tweets last year, including one in which he said Breonna Taylor received “justice” on the day police in Louisville, Kentucky, killed the Black woman during a drug raid.

The academy’s superintendent recommended his expulsion, and Standage sued in federal court to block his dismissal.

A judge dismissed the lawsuit as premature because Standage hadn’t actually been expelled.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Pentagon to continue court fight over JEDI Cloud contract

Biden proposes federal pay raise in 2022 budget

Congress frustrated by VA’s changing and inaccurate cost estimates for EHR project

OPM reshuffles senior leaders, elevates diversity and inclusion office

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up