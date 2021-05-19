Blue Angels head to Annapolis for Commissioning ceremony at Naval Academy

The U.S. Naval Academy in Anne Arundel County, Maryland, is holding its Commissioning ceremony and the heralded Blue Angels will be there.

Watch for Blue skies next week in Annapolis — sorry(ish) for the pun.

Here’s the schedule, according to the Navy.

Tuesday, May 25, at 2 p.m. is the Blue Angels’ flight rehearsal over the Severn River. The rehearsal requires the USNA Bridge on Route 450 to close from 1:45 p.m. to 4 p.m.

The bridge will be closed again at 1:45 p.m. on May 26 for the Blue Angels flight demonstration, then will reopen when it’s done.

Friday, May 28 is the big day. There will be a Blue Angels flyover at 10:04 a.m. over the Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium.

The Academy’s Commissioning Week schedule has all the information you need online.

WTOP Traffic will keep a close eye on what is happening to let you know how the flyover may affect your trip to the Delmarva beaches for Memorial Day weekend.

You can follow WTOP Traffic on Twitter @WTOPtraffic, and listen to live traffic reports every 10 minutes on 103.5 FM or via WTOP’s online stream.