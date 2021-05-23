Anne Arundel Co. public schools listening tour begins Monday

Anne Arundel County Public Schools will host a series of virtual listening tours beginning Monday to help parents, students, employees and community members convey what they think instruction should look for the 2021-22 school year.

Anne Arundel County Public Schools will host a series of virtual listening tours beginning Monday to help parents, students, employees and community members convey what they think instruction should look for the 2021-22 school year.

The sessions will be organized by four topics — equity, scheduling and resources, social-emotional learning and teaching and learning.

“The sessions will focus on the creation and enhancement of learning spaces across the school system that prioritize high-quality instruction and learning, social and emotional wellness, diversity, equity, belonging, and social justice,” a statement from the school system said.

People wishing to make public comment during the listening tour will be allotted two minutes each — on one of the four session topics. Each session will permit up to 10 people to speak.

“To allow for the widest possible diversity of public comment, those wishing to speak may do so on only one of the four topics,” the statement said.

The sessions, listed below, are scheduled by school cluster.

The Annapolis, Arundel, Crofton, South River, and Southern clusters will be held at 6 p.m. on Monday.

The Broadneck, Meade, Old Mill, and Severna Park clusters will be held at 6 p.m. on Tuesday.

And, the Chesapeake, Glen Burnie, North County and Northeast clusters will be held at 6 p.m. on Wednesday.

The sessions will be streamed live on AACPS’ YouTube channel, which can be found online. Links to sign up for public comment at the meetings are available online.

Written comments — on any or all of the topics — are also welcome. Comments can be submitted online, which will be live beginning with the first session.