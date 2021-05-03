CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Howard Co. schools COVID-19 measures | Don't skip your 2nd dose | Montgomery Co. video competition | Region's vaccination progress | Sign up for WTOP's coronavirus newsletter
3 dead, 1 child shot in Anne Arundel Co. shooting

Luke Garrett | lgarrett@wtop.com

May 11, 2021, 1:30 AM

Three adults are dead and a child was wounded after a “tragic” shooting in Anne Arundel County, Maryland, Monday evening.

Police were called to the scene around 9:30 p.m. Monday on Federalsburg South near Old Line Avenue in Maryland City, according to Anne Arundel County Police Department Sgt. Kam Cooke.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found three adults shot dead and a child with gunshot wounds, Cooke said.

Paramedics took the child to the hospital, but the child’s condition was unknown, according to Cooke.

Investigators said the suspected shooter was one of the three adults found dead at the scene.

Cooke said they believe a domestic dispute may have led to the shooting, which was described as “tragic.” However, authorities did not confirm if a gun was recovered at the scene.

Anne Arundel Police Chief Amal Awad said she’s asking the community to rally around the family and provide additional support.

“Gun violence is a concern for us across the country,” Awad said. “It would be our hope or wish that no one will resort to using a weapon against a loved one — and in this case against potentially multiple loved ones,” as well as the child.

She added, “This has to stop.”

Anne Arundel County police confirmed the surrounding community ws not in danger, and that the investigation is ongoing.

Below is a map of where the shooting took place:

Luke Garrett

Luke Garrett is a D.C. native dedicated to journalism. He joined the WTOP newsroom in 2020 after graduating from the University of San Diego, where he studied physics and philosophy.

