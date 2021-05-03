3 arrested in Anne Arundel Co. CVS robbery

Police said they responded to a robbery at a CVS located at 28 Magothy Beach Road in Pasadena at 1:08 a.m. Wednesday.

Three people were arrested for a CVS robbery in Anne Arundel County, Maryland, on Wednesday morning.

An off-site CVS employee was monitoring the cameras in the store when they called the police and told them suspects were tying up employees and robbing the store, according to a release.

Police arrived on the scene and a getaway driver fled the parking lot “at a high rate,” the release said. At the same time, three different suspects ran out of the CVS store and through the parking lot.

As they were running, police said the accused thieves dropped a trash bag that contained pills, controlled medications and money.

Police said they followed the getaway car and arrested the driver after “deployment of a tire deflation device” on I-495 near Kenilworth Avenue in Prince George’s County, Maryland.

One of the three suspects that ran from the scene got away while the other two ran to a Green Turtle restaurant at 20 Magothy Beach Road in Pasadena, police said.

According to the release, a security alarm went off when the suspects entered the establishment through the “kitchen roof hatch/door of the Green turtle,” which notified the police.

Police surrounded the restaurant and got onto the roof with help from the county fire department.

Authorities said they were able to convince the two suspects to “surrender peacefully.” Both suspects were taken into custody.

Ashley Gause of Southeast D.C., Terrance Brown of Oxen Hill, Maryland, and Rashad Mitchell, of Northwest D.C., were arrested.

Police are still investigating the incident and the fourth suspect is still at-large.