Anne Arundel Co. drops preregistration requirement for vaccination appointments

Anne Arundel County vaccination website on Tuesday began scheduling appointments directly, without preregistration, the county health department said in a statement.

Anne Arundel County, Maryland, no longer requires preregistration for COVID-19 vaccination appointments.

The Anne Arundel County’s vaccination website on Tuesday began scheduling appointments directly, without preregistration, the county health department said in a statement.

“Preregistration was the key to managing the process when demand exceeded supply,” making sure vaccine doses got to the populations who were most vulnerable, County Executive Steuart Pittman said in the statement. “As we move into lower demand and higher supply, our team has stayed ahead of the curve, removing steps in the process and expanding locations. We must vaccinate everyone, and all hands are on deck to get it done efficiently.”

New appointments are posted on the website at 7 p.m. Tuesdays and at noon Thursdays, the health department said.

The mass vaccination clinic at the Navy-Marine Corps Stadium in Annapolis, which opens April 15, is run by the state, the health department said. Appointments are preferred but not required, they added, and you can register online or by calling 855-634-6829. The mass vaccination clinic will begin April 15.