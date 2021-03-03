CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Montgomery Co. approves new restrictions | COVID-19 relief: Where is the money going? | Latest vaccination numbers | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Home » Anne Arundel County, MD News » Virus prompts Naval Academy…

Virus prompts Naval Academy to move more midshipmen to hotel

The Associated Press

March 3, 2021, 8:27 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — A second wave of nearly 100 midshipmen from the U.S. Naval Academy is going to move to a hotel because of a COVID-19 outbreak at the school.

The Capital Gazette reported Tuesday that nearly 200 students are now being housed at the Graduate Hotel and the Hilton Garden Inn.

The temporary move will help the school in Annapolis,  Maryland, to better handle an outbreak.

The Naval Academy has already issued restrictions that essentially confine midshipmen to their dormitory rooms except for essential activities.

The academy could not say how many coronavirus cases are associated with the academy because of operational security.

The midshipmen who are staying at the hotels will take classes online and cannot have guests or food delivery.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Air Force says security guard was lax in duty in letting unauthorized man onto Joint Base Andrews

Register for Federal News Network's DoD Cloud Exchange

Congress to more seriously consider commission's proposals for improving military, public service

OPM reopens Combined Federal Campaign to help Texas winter storm victims

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up