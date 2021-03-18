Police shoot and kill man in Pasadena

An Anne Arundel County, Maryland, police officer shot and killed a man in Pasadena on Thursday.

Police said that two officers went to a home on Bodkin View Drive just after 11 a.m. after they got a call from a mental health facility about a man who they said was threatening suicide.

When they arrived, Sgt. Kam Cooke said, there was no response to their knocks and they went inside to find the man holding a gun. An officer shot and killed him.

It’s not yet clear whether the man pointed the gun at officers or fired a shot. He hasn’t been publicly identified yet; Cooke would only describe him as an older white man.

No one else was home at the time, police said.

The officers involved are on administrative leave.