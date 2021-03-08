Man dead after Anne Arundel crash

A man is dead after a single-vehicle crash in Anne Arundel County, Maryland.
It happened on Ritchie Highway near Norman Road in Glen Burnie around 3:35 a.m. Monday morning.
Anne Arundel Fire and Rescue said the car crashed into a tree.
The man — who was believed to be in his 20s — was pronounced dead at the scene.
The cause of the crash remains unknown.
