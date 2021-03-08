Man dead after Anne Arundel crash

Anne Arundel Fire and Rescue said the car crashed into a tree.

A man is dead after a single-vehicle crash in Anne Arundel County, Maryland.

It happened on Ritchie Highway near Norman Road in Glen Burnie around 3:35 a.m. Monday morning.

Anne Arundel Fire and Rescue said the car crashed into a tree.

The man — who was believed to be in his 20s — was pronounced dead at the scene.

The cause of the crash remains unknown.

Fatal motor vehicle crash in Glen Burnie; Ritchie Highway southbound at Norman road. Single vehicle into a tree. Possible traffic delays during the morning rush at that location. — Anne Arundel Police (@AACOPD) March 8, 2021

