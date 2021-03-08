CORONAVIRUS NEWS: New vaccine system in Prince William Co. | Local praise for COVID relief bill | 1 year into the pandemic | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Man dead after Anne Arundel crash

Teddy Gelman | tgelman@wtop.com

March 8, 2021, 8:24 AM

A man is dead after a single-vehicle crash in Anne Arundel County, Maryland.

It happened on Ritchie Highway near Norman Road in Glen Burnie around 3:35 a.m. Monday morning.

Anne Arundel Fire and Rescue said the car crashed into a tree.

The man — who was believed to be in his 20s — was pronounced dead at the scene.

The cause of the crash remains unknown.

