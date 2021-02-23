Officer faces hearing over claims he placed knee on driver

An Anne Arundel County police detective is facing a disciplinary hearing over allegations that he put his knee on the neck of a Black man who was pinned to the ground during a traffic stop.

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — A police detective in Maryland is facing a disciplinary hearing over allegations that he put his knee on the neck of a Black man who was pinned to the ground during a traffic stop.

The Capitol Gazette reports that the hearing is scheduled for Wednesday in Anne Arundel County. Police department officials have declined to identify the officer.

An internal investigation recommended the detective be fired. But he requested a proceeding to review that recommendation.

It will be reviewed by a panel of three police officers of varying ranks.

An internal investigation was launched after the man who was stopped filed a lawsuit in July against the department.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.