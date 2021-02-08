CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Md. couple struggles with vaccine process | Who is DC making the vaccine accessible to? | See DC region's vaccine progress
Anne Arundel Co. cancels 2nd dose vaccine appointments for Tuesday, Wednesday

Scott Gelman

February 8, 2021, 9:46 PM

Anne Arundel County has canceled second-dose vaccine clinics scheduled for Tuesday and Wednesday due to “the lack of vaccine arrival from the Maryland Department of Health,” it said in a news release.

The county said some 7,000 second-dose vaccines have been delayed in the last two weeks and that deliveries are expected later this week.

The delay won’t affect vaccine clinics for first doses.

Those who will be affected by the cancellation will be contacted via email or phone and offered appointments for Saturday. Those unable to receive a second dose Saturday will do so during a different vaccine clinic, the county said.

In a statement, a Maryland Department of Health spokesman said, “The Maryland Department of Health ordered the second doses this morning — well in advance of the established ordering deadline — and the doses are scheduled to arrive on Tuesday.

A Monday order/Tuesday delivery cadence is the established standard for second doses, and local health departments have scheduled their vaccination clinics accordingly in past weeks.”

Guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention suggests second vaccine doses be given as close to recommended time as possible. That would be three weeks after a first Pfizer dose and four weeks for a Moderna vaccine.

The CDC has said vaccine recipients could receive second doses up to 42 days after the initial dose.

Additional vaccine information can be found on the county’s website.

