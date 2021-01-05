INAUGURATION NEWS: Street closures | FAQs on inauguration | How Trump's 2nd impeachment will unfold | Prosecutor looks to sedition
Anne Arundel County, MD News

Police say Maryland man displayed gun when asked to fix mask

The Associated Press

January 5, 2021, 5:41 PM

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Police in Maryland say a man shopping at a store displayed a handgun grip to one worker and shoved another worker to the floor after both people asked him to adjust his face mask.

The Capital Gazette reports two women employees at the store in Arundel Mills Mall in Hanover told Anne Arundel County police that the man was asked on Monday to cover his mouth and nose with his mask.

The women say the man lifted his shirt and displayed the grip of a black handgun in response.

When another employee asked the man to cover his nose and mouth, he pushed that employee to the floor. Authorities are looking for the man.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

