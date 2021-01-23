Police: 17-year-old boy dies after being found shot on Route 50 in Anne Arundel Co.

A 17-year-old boy was found shot along Route 50 before dying of his injuries Saturday afternoon in Anne Arundel County, Maryland.

Bowie Police Chief John Nesky said that the teen was discovered on Rutland Road, just outside the Prince George’s County border, and taken to a hospital around 4 p.m., where he later died.

Initial details from the investigation suggested the teen was shot somewhere else before being found, Nesky said.

Prince George’s County police are investigating the shooting as a homicide.

Nesky said police have not found the actual crime scene, and there are no suspects at this time.

The boy’s identity has not been revealed.

A map of where the teen was found is below.

WTOP’s Matthew Delaney contributed to this report