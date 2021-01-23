CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Dr. Fauci's WTOP interview | Va. vaccinations face this barrier | Latest test results
Home » Anne Arundel County, MD News » Police: 17-year-old boy dies…

Police: 17-year-old boy dies after being found shot on Route 50 in Anne Arundel Co.

Thomas Robertson

January 23, 2021, 9:43 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

A 17-year-old boy was found shot along Route 50 before dying of his injuries Saturday afternoon in Anne Arundel County, Maryland.

Bowie Police Chief John Nesky said that the teen was discovered on Rutland Road, just outside the Prince George’s County border, and taken to a hospital around 4 p.m., where he later died.

Initial details from the investigation suggested the teen was shot somewhere else before being found, Nesky said.

Prince George’s County police are investigating the shooting as a homicide.

Nesky said police have not found the actual crime scene, and there are no suspects at this time.

The boy’s identity has not been revealed.

A map of where the teen was found is below.

WTOP’s Matthew Delaney contributed to this report

Related News

Recommended

You're running the show, Biden tells feds

Biden administration has an opportunity to change deep-seeded military personnel challenges

Part 2: IRS sends Congress $4B ‘aspirational vision’ to overhaul taxpayer services

Intelligence community is calling on AI to ease work on analysts

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up