Maryland officials approve nearly $5.7M for 2 park projects

The Associated Press

December 3, 2020, 7:51 AM

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — The Maryland Board of Public Works has voted unanimously to approve nearly $5.7 million for two county park projects that have been in the works for more than a year.

The Capital Gazette reports the board approved nearly $4.7 million to help Anne Arundel County pay for Quiet Waters Retreat.

The county acquired the park last October.

The county’s deputy director of recreation and parks says the new funding will finalize the payment for it.

The other $1 million will go towards improvements at Beverly Triton Nature Park.

The park official says work on the projects is expected to begin next summer.

