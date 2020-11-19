Officials: Anne Arundel Co. inspectors face hostility amid COVID enforcement

County Executive Steuart Pittman says the incidents have made officials hesitant about increasing enforcement as Thanksgiving approaches.

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — A county executive in Maryland says health inspectors have experienced harassment while enforcing coronavirus restrictions in the county.

The Capital Gazette reported Tuesday that the incidents have prompted officials to reconsider their approach to enforcement.

Anne Arundel County Health Officer Nilesh Kalyanaraman says inspectors were recently “verbally berated” at a restaurant in Glen Burnie. Kalyanaraman says the hostility has been particularly directed at female staff members.

Anne Arundel County Executive Steuart Pittman says the incidents and a fear of “civil unrest” have even made officials hesitant about increasing enforcement as Thanksgiving approaches.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.