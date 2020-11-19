THANKSGIVING NEWS: Many flying for holiday | 100 recipes | Grocery stores open on Thanksgiving | WTOP Weather | WTOP Traffic
Home » Anne Arundel County, MD News » Officials: Anne Arundel Co.…

Officials: Anne Arundel Co. inspectors face hostility amid COVID enforcement

The Associated Press

November 19, 2020, 8:43 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — A county executive in Maryland says health inspectors have experienced harassment while enforcing coronavirus restrictions in the county.

The Capital Gazette reported Tuesday that the incidents have prompted officials to reconsider their approach to enforcement.

Anne Arundel County Health Officer Nilesh Kalyanaraman says inspectors were recently “verbally berated” at a restaurant in Glen Burnie. Kalyanaraman says the hostility has been particularly directed at female staff members.

Anne Arundel County Executive Steuart Pittman says the incidents and a fear of “civil unrest” have even made officials hesitant about increasing enforcement as Thanksgiving approaches.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Federal unions look to turn the page on Trump's executive orders: 'The damage is not permanent'

CIA cloud program awarded; CISA cyber program under protest

Pentagon preparing first comprehensive strategy for Joint All-Domain Command and Control

Security clearance inventory up slightly due to pandemic, DCSA says

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up