Maryland man sought in double shooting that killed one

The Associated Press

November 16, 2020, 5:45 PM

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Detectives in Maryland are looking for a man in connection with a double shooting over the weekend that left one man dead and a second man wounded.

The Capital Gazette reports Anne Arundel County police said they had obtained an arrest warrant for 25-year-old Wilber Oswaldo Nunez-Menendez by Sunday morning. They said evidence and witness interviews pointed to Nunez-Menendez, who is charged with murder, attempted murder, assault and related firearms charges.

Ronal Alcidis Maldonado Quijada of Annapolis was identified by police Monday as the man killed in the shooting.

Police have not released the identity of the 28-year-old man injured in the shooting.

Authorities said they consider Nunez-Menendez armed and dangerous.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

