Home » Anne Arundel County, MD News » Hundreds told to quarantine…

Hundreds told to quarantine as virus hits youth sports in Anne Arundel Co.

Valerie Bonk

November 29, 2020, 1:10 PM

After asking hundreds to quarantine, Anne Arundel County, Maryland, has halted youth sports altogether.

Thirty-nine people connected to youth sports in Anne Arundel County tested positive for the coronavirus this fall.

According to the Washington Post, more than 800 athletes and coaches in Anne Arundel County have been asked to self-quarantine.

Contact tracers were busy calling families and checking on symptoms.

The Washington Post said that contact tracers found about 22 people, on average, who had been in contact with each infected person linked to youth sports in the county and all were advised to quarantine.

The report said the county did not have data on whether any teammates or coaches of the infected people also contracted the virus.

In Maryland, Winter sports are set to begin with practices on Dec. 7, although, counties and cities can opt-out.

Anne Arundel, Howard and Baltimore have stopped youth sports completely.

Montgomery and Prince George’s counties have restrictions based on the level of contact. Virginia allows sports but limits spectators. And D.C. is set to announce guidance on sports soon.

