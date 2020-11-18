Anne Arundel Co. health official recommends private schools go online

Anne Arundel County Health Officer Nilesh Kalyanaraman recommended suspending classroom instruction in a letter to the schools last week.

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — The health officer of a Maryland county wants the county’s private schools to switch to online learning amid the rise in coronavirus cases.

The county health department does not recommend in-person learning when cases exceed 15 new cases a day per 100,000 people.

The Capital Gazette reports that threshold was exceeded in the county this month. The letter is a recommendation, not an official limitation, but it asks the private schools to report by Friday their plans to go online, modify instructions or maintain in-person learning.

