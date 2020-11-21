THANKSGIVING NEWS: Avoid this mistake | Manassas woman serving free meals | 100 recipes | Grocery stores open on Thanksgiving | WTOP Weather
Home » Anne Arundel County, MD News » Annapolis construction crew member…

Annapolis construction crew member flown to hospital with serious injuries after being hit by car

Dan Friedell

November 21, 2020, 2:47 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

A member of a construction crew was seriously injured in Annapolis, Maryland, early Saturday morning when he was hit by a car.

The construction worker, identified as 62-year-old Michael Stuart Aldrich, was working on the shoulder of College Parkway, just west of Green Holly Drive, when he was hit by a driver making a right turn.

Anne Arundel County police identified the driver as 25-year-old Luke Daniel Stevens, who lives in the neighborhood on Green Holly Drive close to the construction site.

Aldrich was hit by Stevens’ car and pinned against a metal frame attached to a construction truck. Aldrich sustained serious injuries to his lower body and was taken by helicopter to a shock trauma center in Baltimore.

The construction crew members were wearing high-visibility clothing and working by vehicles set off by flashing amber lights.

The county police are investigating the cause of the crash but at the moment say that the driver failed to stay in his lane.

The approximate location of the accident is below.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2020 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

GSA ascertains Biden as winner, lets transition begin

Which changes to the federal market are here to stay?

Pentagon reports $5B in improper payments to civilian workforce

VA employees owed reinstatement, back pay over accountability act implementation, FLRA agrees

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up