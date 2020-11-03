1 dead, 2 injured in Anne Arundel County triple shooting

One person is dead and two are injured following a triple shooting in Anne Arundel County, Maryland.

One person is dead and two are injured following a shooting after a local football game in Anne Arundel County, Maryland.

Police arrived at the scene just after 1:30 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day and found a man off a paved pathway next to a large field behind the 1700 block of Meade Village Circle. Police identified him as Louis Guy Newman III, 20, of Glen Burnie.

Newman was taken to a hospital, where he died. The medical examiner ruled his death as a homicide.

A second man, 30, was found in the courtyard and was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.

A 29-year-old man was also shot, and he was found at a hospital in Baltimore with injuries that are not life-threatening.

Early investigation shows that there was a football game between local neighborhoods in the open field behind Meade Village Circle Road, where a large crowd watched the game.

An altercation happened at the end of the game and gunfire erupted, police said.

During the investigation, police chased a person who was fleeing on Reece Road. The person was grabbing his waistband/hooded sweatshirt “indicative of concealing a firearm,” Anne Arundel County police said in a news release.

They caught up and detained Keith Irving Brown Eldridge, 19, of Glen Burnie.

Police found a handgun along the path of where Eldridge fled, and they charged him with failure to obey a lawful order and firearm-related charges.

Police collected evidence in the area of the shooting Thursday night and Friday throughout the day.

The investigation is ongoing, and police ask anyone with more information on what happened to call Anne Arundel County police at (410) 222-4731.

WTOP’s Valerie Bonk and Fonda Mwangi contributed to this report.

Editor’s note: This story has been updated with new details from Anne Arundel County police.