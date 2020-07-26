Annapolis mural dedication for Breonna Taylor to take place Sunday afternoon

A mural dedication honoring the life of 26-year-old emergency medical technician Breonna Taylor is scheduled for 5 p.m. Sunday in Annapolis, Maryland.

Artists, activists and community leaders in partnership with the Banneker-Douglass Museum and the Maryland Commission on African American History and Culture will hold the mural dedication to honor Breonna Taylor’s life.

The 7,000 square-foot ground painting of Taylor’s portrait with the words “Black Lives Matter” on the bottom, can be seen from space through satellite imagery.

The goal of the mural is intended as a peaceful and artistic way to encourage an end to systemic racism.

In addition to honoring the 26-year-old emergency medical technician, the dedication will also feature leaders within the Chambers Park community and an awards ceremony.

Taylor was fatally shot when police officers burst into her Louisville, Kentucky, apartment using a no-knock warrant during a narcotics investigation on March 13.

The warrant to search her home was in connection with a suspect who did not live there and no drugs were found.

Activists have been calling on authorities to arrest the officers involved in the killing.

The commissioned painting was led by 6 artists from Future History Now, a program that works with youth in underserved communities.

The project was completed in the historically Black neighborhood on July 5, with the help of the Greater Parole Community Association, Chambers Park, The City Of Annapolis, Mayor Gavin Buckley, the Annapolis Recreation and Parks Department and community donations.