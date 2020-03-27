Home » Anne Arundel County, MD News » Traffic stop, DNA sample…

Traffic stop, DNA sample lead to arrest in Glen Burnie car chase

The Associated Press

March 27, 2020, 2:53 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — A traffic stop and a DNA sample has led authorities in Maryland to a suspect in a 2014 car chase that involved a shooting in a residential neighborhood in Glen Burnie.

The Capital Gazette reports court records show Anne Arundel County police filed multiple charges against 35-year-old Corey Augusta Bowie, including attempted first- and second-degree murder and first- and second-degree assault.

Bowie had already pleaded guilty and had been sentenced to prison to possession of a firearm despite having a felony conviction.

A judge sentenced him to 10 years, with all but nine months suspended.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

More from:

Anne Arundel County, MD News Crime News Latest News Local News Maryland News
glen burnie

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up