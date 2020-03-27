Traffic stop, DNA sample lead to arrest in Glen Burnie car chase

A traffic stop and a DNA sample has led authorities in Maryland to a suspect in a 2014 car chase that involved a shooting in a residential neighborhood in Glen Burnie.

The Capital Gazette reports court records show Anne Arundel County police filed multiple charges against 35-year-old Corey Augusta Bowie, including attempted first- and second-degree murder and first- and second-degree assault.

Bowie had already pleaded guilty and had been sentenced to prison to possession of a firearm despite having a felony conviction.

A judge sentenced him to 10 years, with all but nine months suspended.

