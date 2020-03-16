Man found shot dead between Annapolis apartment buildings

A man is dead in Annapolis, Maryland, after a shooting in a residential neighborhood on Sunday evening.

A man is dead in Annapolis, Maryland, after a shooting in a residential neighborhood Sunday evening.

Annapolis police responded to a residential block on Bens Drive, near the intersection of Bay Ridge Avenue and Forest Drive, for reports of shots fired around 6:30 p.m.

Officers arrived to find an adult male suffering from gunshot wounds between two apartment buildings, near where investigators believe the shooting occurred.

The victim died at the scene. His identity had not been public as of Monday morning.

In a news release, Annapolis police said an “active and fluid investigation” is ongoing and asked anyone with information on the shooting to contact detectives at 410-260-3439.

