Cyclist killed, two others injured, in crash with SUV in Annapolis

One cyclist was killed and two others were injured in a crash with an SUV in Annapolis on Sunday.

In Annapolis, at about 12:30 p.m. Sunday, a group of seven cyclists riding single file on East College Parkway near Bay Head Road were hit by an SUV heading the other direction.

One of the cyclists was killed and two others were injured in the crash.

Anne Arundel County police said the driver remained at the scene and the circumstances surrounding the crash are being investigated.

The cyclists were riding westbound, and the SUV was going eastbound when the crash happened.

The man who was killed was pronounced dead at the scene. The two injured riders, a man and a woman, were taken to the hospital and since then, the woman has been treated and released.

Below is a map of where the incident took place.

