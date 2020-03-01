1 killed, 1 charged in Anne Arundel County vehicle chase

One man is dead and another has been charged following a chase that ended in a crash in Anne Arundel County, Maryland.

Shortly before 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, Maryland State Police received several 911 reports about two vehicles — a Chevrolet Silverado and a Honda Civic — involved in a hit-and-run and traveling at a high rate of speed southbound on Interstate 97 between Interstate 695 and Maryland Route 100.

A trooper who had just completed a traffic stop was sitting on the ramp from westbound Route 100 to Maryland Route 170 when he saw the two vehicles pass him at high speed that appeared to be chasing each other, a news release said.

At an intersection, the driver of the pickup truck struck another vehicle before crossing the grass median and traveling into oncoming traffic. The pickup then moved to the right side of the road and took off at high speed, with the driver of Honda still following.

The trooper activated his lights and sirens to clear traffic out of the way but was not able to get close to the pickup because of the high rate of speed and the car still in pursuit.

From a distance, the trooper saw the vehicles turn onto eastbound Maryland Route 176. He followed the two vehicles, and when he caught up, he saw that the driver of the pickup truck had struck a utility pole and overturned at Route 176 and Old Telegraph Road.

The driver of the pickup truck has been identified as 43-year-old Mark A. Wieland, of Severn, Maryland. He was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead later that night.

The driver of the car has been identified as 31-year-old Salah Mamache, of Baltimore.

Mamache told Maryland State Police that the driver of the pickup truck struck his car and did not stop, and he drove after him to get his tags. Troopers observed there was minor damage to the Honda.

After consulting with the Anne Arundel County State’s Attorney’s Office, Mamache was later charged with negligent homicide, criminally negligent manslaughter, fleeing and eluding, negligent driving, reckless driving and speed greater than reasonable and prudent.

Police are still investigating the incident.

