Md. man arrested, charged with September murder of man he owed money

A Maryland man turned himself in on Thursday after he was charged with the September murder of a man outside his home in Pasadena, according to Anne Arundel County police.

A Maryland man turned himself in on Thursday after he was charged with the September murder of a man outside his home in Pasadena, according to Anne Arundel County police.

Gregory Korwek, 40, was held without bond and charged with second-degree murder, manslaughter, use of a firearm in commission of a felony, six counts of drug possession and being a prohibited possessor of a firearm.

On Sept. 18, Korwek called 911 around 9:30 a.m. to report that Jeffery Dickinson, 44, had threatened to hurt him and burn down his home.

Korwek also allegedly told the dispatcher that Dickinson was traveling to Korwek’s home on a scooter, and that he had a shotgun and wouldn’t hesitate to use it. Korwek called 911 again minutes later and told dispatchers he had shot Dickinson, who was found in the home’s driveway and pronounced dead by first responders.

Police said an autopsy confirmed Dickinson was killed by the gunshot wound.

According to witness statements, Korwek owed Dickinson money. Dickinson came to Korwek’s home unarmed; there was no indication of a physical confrontation between the two men.

In addition to nearly a dozen firearms, police found cocaine, morphine, suboxone and marijuana inside Korwek’s residence.

As a registered felon, Korwek was prohibited from owning firearms.

The investigation is ongoing and police ask anyone with information to call 410-222-4731.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2019 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.