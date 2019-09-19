Convicted felon held after fatal Maryland shooting, warning to 911 dispatcher

A convicted felon is being held without bond on weapons charges after a fatal shooting outside his Anne Arundel County, Maryland, home.

Gregory Korwek, 40, was arrested after the Wednesday shooting of Jeffrey Dickinson, 44, in the 1400 block of Orr Court in Pasadena. According to charging documents, Korwek called 911 around 9:30 a.m. to report that Dickinson had threatened to hurt him and burn down his home.

Korwek also allegedly told the dispatcher that Dickinson was traveling to Korwek’s home on a scooter, and that he had a shotgun and wouldn’t hesitate to use it on Dickinson.

Minutes later, prosecutors said, Korwek called 911 again and told dispatchers he had shot Dickinson, who was found in the home’s driveway and pronounced dead shortly thereafter by first responders.

Investigators found that Korwek had been convicted of first-degree burglary in 2007, and a warranted search of his residence allegedly turned up six handguns, three shotguns and five rifles.

As a convicted felon, Korwek is prohibited from owning any firearms or ammunition.

He now faces 29 weapons charges, and additional charges are possible, as the case is being investigated as a homicide.

“This is still an extremely active investigation,” county police said in a statement.

Anyone with any information is asked to call 410-222-4731 or 410-222-4700.

WTOP’s Megan Cloherty contributed to this report.

