Man dead in Annapolis after suspected drunken driver strikes him with car

Joan Muwahed

December 4, 2019, 8:11 AM

A man is dead after he was struck by a car in Annapolis, Maryland — and police believe the driver was drunk.

It happened around 6:30 p.m. Tuesday on West Street near Parole Street.

Annapolis police say 65-year-old Ernest Powell was walking on the sidewalk when a car turned out of a driveway and hit him.

He was taken to a hospital where he later died.

Police say witnesses prevented the driver, Patrick Tackney, from fleeing the scene.

He was arrested and charged with negligent manslaughter, impaired driving and additional related charges.

Below is a map of the area where the incident happened.

Anne Arundel County, MD News
annapolis drunk driving joan muwahed manslaughter pedestrian fatalities

